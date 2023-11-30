Out of nowhere, a sudden Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) announcement popped out during the PC Gaming Show.: Most Wanted 2023

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2023 shows off the top 25 most wanted upcoming games. This includes games like Star Wars: Outlaws, Persona 3 Reload, and more. While we are excited about most of these games, there was one particular announcement that surprised us the most. That is, there was a sudden announcement about Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) during the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2023.

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted 2023 shows off some of gaming's most anticipated games. One game that players are probably expecting to be on this list is GTA 6. After all, Rockstar did announce that a GTA 6 trailer was coming soon. What players didn't expect, however, was the sudden GTA 6 announcement during the actual show.

GTA 6 made a surprise appearance and announcement as number 13 on the top 25 list (timestamped in the video above). During the segment, content creators Esfand and Harrie Silver appeared to explain just why GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games. They brought up the fact that it has been ten years since the release of GTA 5. Harrie brought up how “the storylines are always absolutely fantastic”, and Esfand mentioned that it was “one of the greatest game franchises of all time.” They both mentioned that they were looking forward to the game's open world and everything they would be able to do there. Harrie even brought up how Rockstar recently acquired Cfx.re, the development community behind FiveM and, in turn, NoPixel, perhaps the biggest GTA 5 RP servers. Harrie and Esfand close the segment by saying that they hope players will be as excited as they are for GTA 6.

It's not a joke to say that people have been looking forward to GTA 6, and it's no surprise that it made it to PC Gamer's list. In fact, it's so sought after that when GTA 6 leaks came out last year, people were quick to check it out. Of course, the leaks are no longer online, but they did show some of the upcoming game's gameplay. It was rough gameplay, to say the least, with some players stating it was like from the game's Alpha stage. However, the reception to the leak was enough to catapult the game into one of gaming's most anticipated games.

As mentioned above, Rockstar will be releasing a trailer for GTA 6 early in December. Look forward to it, as we will definitely be covering it once it comes out.

