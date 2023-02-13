If gamers have thought it strange that the most iconic plumbers in the entirety of video games aren’t depicted as plumbers often enough, then here’s a Super Bowl ad for you.

During the Super Bowl, the Chiefs beat the Eagles with a controversial penalty kick that got even King James mad. But sometimes, there is more stuff than football that could steal the show in America’s biggest sports event of the year, like Rihanna’s amazing halftime performance. It’s not the sideshow that caught many gamers’ attention, though, as a new trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros.: The Movie starring Chris Pratt just made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl.

WATCH: New Super Mario Bros. The Movie Super Bowl LVI Commercial

A brand-new trailer for the Super Mario Bros.: The Movie premiered at Super Bowl LVI. The eponymous brothers Mario and Luigi appeared as plumbers-for-hire in a 90s-inspired commercial that is filled with references to the ill-fated Super Mario Bros. film from that time. The funny part? Chris Pratt (as Mario) and Charlie Day (as Luigi) portrayed the two as beatboxing rappers who take on plumbing jobs from Brooklyn to Queens in New York, this time a reference to the late 80s TV show.

The two successfully finish their work and have a satisfied customer exclaim: “Thank you Super Mario Bros.! It seems like the only thing you haven’t drained is my bank account.,” followed by a mock graphic showing the duo’s business details. The guys who animated this bit surely had fun with it.

Following the ad, new snippets of the upcoming film, which feature the voice acting performances of Anya-Taylor Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Kay, Seth Rogen, and Charles Martinet, were then played. The film is set to release on April 7, 2023, and serves as an origin story, with Mario and Luigi heading to the Mushroom Kingdom for the first time to save Princess Peach.