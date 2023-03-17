Ken Griffey Jr. can still hit bombs. The former Major League Baseball star is the Hitting Coach for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic, and he took batting practice at the end of the team’s workout on Friday, proving he can still crush baseballs.

With 12 minutes left in batting practice, Team USA players convinced Griffey Jr. to take some hacks, according to ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. Mike Trout supplied the batting gloves, Mookie Betts brought him a bat, and the legendary former MLB player did the rest.

Ken Griffey Jr. still looks elite in a batting cage! pic.twitter.com/7ggxfJTLSV — Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) March 17, 2023

The 53-year-old is back in his element coaching the United States; he “hasn’t put on a uniform for this length of time since he retired from the Seattle Mariners in 2010, and was inducted five years later into the Hall of Fame,” according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Griffey Jr. was the face of baseball during his career. He’s a 13-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, 7-time Silver Slugger, MVP and 630-home run hitter, per Nightengale.

“People from all walks of life come up saying they watched you grow up, thanking you, and whether they take a picture or want me to sign something,” Griffey said ahead of the World Baseball Classic, “it’s a highlight for them. Well, it’s cool for me, too.”

Team USA will take on Venezuela in the fourth and final quarterfinal on Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET in Miami. The team is looking to defend its title, when the squad beat Puerto Rico to win the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Loaded with star-studded talent including Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Paul Goldschmidt, it was Ken Griffey Jr. who stole the show ahead of the do-or-die game on Friday.