My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

Team USA has quite a few stars on their roster at the World Baseball Classic, but arguably the biggest name of the bunch is Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout. Trout’s impact on the game of baseball has been monumental, and not many players can say they have ever been as good as he was at his peak. One guy who can, though, is Ken Griffey Jr.

At his peak, Griffey was the most electrifying player in the MLB in a similar way as Trout. And now the two are working together on Team USA, with Trout being in the lineup and Griffey working as the team’s hitting coach. Griffey seems to be having a great time in his role, and Trout is clearly enjoying working with the Hall of Famer at the tournament.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I mean, there’s nobody better than to pick the brains of than Ken Griffey Jr. It’s pretty special to have him on the staff. He’s definitely the one I’m going to ask questions and see what he has to say.’’ – Mike Trout, USA Today

Trout has been baseball’s biggest name for quite some time now, so he’s probably thrilled to work with someone in Griffey who can relate to the constant superstar attention he’s received throughout his career. Not to mention, Griffey has a wealth of hitting experience that can help Trout and the rest of Team USA perfect their craft. Just add it to the list of things that are allowing Team USA to have fun at the World Baseball Classic, and it will be interesting to see where they end up finishing in the tournament.