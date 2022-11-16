Published November 16, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be donning their color rush uniforms for their upcoming showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It is getting everyone on the side of the Steelers excited, including star linebacker TJ Watt who said that the uniform is giving the team quite a shot in the arm ahead of their rematch with the Bengals.

Via Teresa Varley of Steelers.com:

“It brings a different energy,” said linebacker T.J. Watt. “Any time you get a signature game with its own jersey, it brings its own ice to it. We all get fired up. We love wearing the all black uniform with the gold. It really pops out. The fans get into as well. I know it’s not a night game, but at 4:25 it’s going to be dark. The gold will be popping and go along well with the Terrible Towels.”

The Steelers are hoping that they would also be sporting a win to match their cool look in Week 11. They are coming off a 20-10 home win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 to snap out of a mini-slump that saw them lose back-to-back games to the Miami Dolphins and to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Facing off with a division rival in the form of the Bengals should only add to the anticipation among Steelers fans for their team’s next outing. Pittsburgh is aiming for a regular-season sweep of the Bengals, who suffered a 23-20 overtime home loss at the hands of Mitchell Trubisky and the Steelers back in Week 1.