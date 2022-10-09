‘Every game is one good half’: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest after Packers’ loss vs. Giants

The Green Bay Packers were stunned by the New York Giants in Week 5 during their overseas matchup in London. After the 27-22 loss, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded off on his team’s performance, via Matt Schneidman. LaFleur ripped into the team for their lack of consistency, indicating the team needs to do a better job of showing up for both halves of games, rather than just one.

LaFleur: “We have yet to put together a complete game as a team. It’s like every game is one good half.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 9, 2022

The Packers entered the second half with a 20-10 lead over the Giants, with things looking to be very much in their favor. Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, and the Giants had other plans, however. They shut the Packers out in the second half, apart from a safety, and scored 17 points of their own to secure the 27-22 win. Barkley ran all over the Packers in the game, racking up 70 yards on just 13 carries with a touchdown and making three catches for 36 yards, keeping his Comeback Player of the Year bid alive and well.

It was certainly a shock to see the collapse of the Packers in the second half. While the team wasn’t turnover prone, they failed to string together meaningful drives to make the Giants work on defense. That was not the case in the first half, when the Packers were able to get into a groove offensively.

It’s unclear what switched off at halftime for the Packers, but it’s a trend that LaFleur has noticed far too often throughout the first five weeks of the season. Their inability to show up for both halves of the game was a major letdown in Week 5, and Matt LaFleur didn’t hold back when critiquing the squad’s shortcomings in the disappointing loss against Brian Daboll and the now 4-1 Giants.