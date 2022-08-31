‘We have no water’: Deion Sanders vocal on ‘crisis mode’ after Jackson hit with severe flooding

The conditions in Jackson, Mississippi have gone from bad to worse of late. Not only are they dealing with flooded streets because of the flooding of Pearl River but now, the city has apparently run out of water. NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who currently holds the position of head coach for the Jackson State Tigers, recently provided a glimpse of how dire the situation has become and how badly it has affected his team.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ Sports, Sanders explained how the water crisis in the city has caused a major issue for his squad:

“We hit with a little crisis in the city of Jackson,” he said on Tuesday.

“We don’t have water. Water means we don’t have air conditioning. Can’t use toilets. We don’t have water, therefore we don’t have ice, which pretty much places a burden on the program.”

For his part, however, Deion Sanders is trying to do whatever he can to help his players, particularly those that have been badly affected by the floods:

“I gotta get these kids off campus — the ones that live on campus, the ones that live in the city of Jackson — into a hotel and accommodate them so that they can shower properly and take care of their needs,” Sanders said.

“Make sure all of our kids are fed, all of our kids have the necessities of life for the next several days, until this crisis resides.”

You can really tell that Sanders cares for his players. It wouldn’t be surprising if he digs into his own pockets to help them out here.

Despite the severity of their condition right now, though, the two-time Super Bowl champ remains in high spirits:

“The devil is a lie. You ain’t gon’ get us today.”

Jackson has already been placed in a state of emergency and the local government is already doing what it can to ensure the proper delivery of drinking and non-drinking water to its residents.

Our prayers are with the entire city of Jackson right now.