Who could forget about the Los Angeles Clippers’ epic 25-point comeback in Game 6 of the 2021 Western Conference Semifinals against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz? Terance Mann was the architect behind that mind-blowing come-from-behind victory that saw LA take the series against Utah to advance to the West Finals.

It’s been well over a year since that unforgettable performance, but it still lives in Mann’s memory clearly. Recently speaking on Clips Nations’ Courtside podcast, the 25-year-old opened up about the mindset the Clippers had right before they pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in NBA Playoffs history (h/t John Sexton of Clips Nations):

“We were down by like 25 or something like that but… We knew we were mentally stronger than their team, so we knew we were going to bring ourselves back in the game and give ourselves a chance,” Mann said. “Everybody was confident about that at half time and that kind of was the speech; we know what they’re capable of, we know they’re gonna let us back in the game. Just once we do get back in the game, stick to the game plan and do what we do.”

This speaks volumes of what the Clippers thought about their opponents in that series, as well as the type of confidence they had in their own group. True enough, they proved themselves right as they took down the Jazz in sensational fashion. It was an amazing finish to a memorable series.

This was also without a doubt the biggest game of Terance Mann’s career thus far, as he exploded with 25 points in the second half to lead the comeback. The 6-foot-5 swingman finished with a career-high 39 points on no less than seven triples. That performance was definitely one for the books.