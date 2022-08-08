The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to be the AFC’s representative in Super Bowl LVI, as they were the favorites to beat Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in last season’s AFC Championship Game. It looked as though that was going to happen when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs entered halftime of that contest with a 21-10 lead.

However, the Bengals roared back in the second half, while the Chiefs’ offense got stuck in the mud, surprising to see considering that their offense had always been electric under Patrick Mahomes. But the Chiefs scored just three points in the entire second half, as Cincy forced overtime where they scored a field goal to eliminate Kansas City in shocking fashion.

That loss still stings for Patrick Mahomes, obviously. The quarterback spoke with Kevin Clark of The Ringer, and divulged that he and the Chiefs came played the second half with the wrong mindset.

“It’s just that you find a way to succeed. The second half of that game: I don’t want to say we relaxed, but I mean when you lead like you did, you want to make sure you win the game, but you don’t want to play like you’re playing not to lose. And I feel like that’s what we did. As a team, we were playing not to lose, we were playing just to get to the Super Bowl.

In that game, Mahomes had 275 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions on 26-of-39 completions, while also getting sacked four times.

That’s a lesson that the Chiefs must have already learned by now, as they prepare for another challenging season, still one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.