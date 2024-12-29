ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Weber State-Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Weber State-Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks know they have to become a more consistent team as this college basketball season moves along. We have said this a lot in our various college basketball betting previews of various Oregon games over the past several weeks, so it's worth saying again: Oregon has had a tough time playing a full 40-minute game without several lulls during the action. More precisely, Oregon has had difficulties starting games. The Ducks often get out of the blocks with cement in their feet. Oregon has had to rally late in games to win on several occasions. It was lucky to avoid a horrific loss at home to Portland. It won that game in overtime after the Pilots missed key free throws in the final minute. Oregon was outplayed by Oregon State for the better part of 30 minutes before storming back in the final 10 minutes to win. The Ducks came alive late to beat Texas A&M. They needed a late surge to beat USC on the road as well. Oregon has to get rid of the bad habit of starting games slowly and entering the final 10 minutes tied or trailing. The Ducks need to get on top of games, coming to the gym prepared and intense instead of needing 20 or 30 minutes to get into the flow of a contest. Coach Dana Altman has to get through to his players so that this talented team doesn't play with its food anymore.

Oregon knows that the Big Ten Conference basketball schedule is just around the bend, but before the Ducks settle into their first season as a new Big Ten member in college hoops, they have to take care of Weber State, a tough and formidable Big Sky Conference program which has created significant NCAA Tourament memories and achievements in the past. Oregon can't get caught looking ahead in this game. If Portland could take UO down to the wire, Weber State can certainly do the same thing.

Here are the Weber State-Oregon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Weber State-Oregon Odds

Weber State: +21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +2000

Oregon: -21.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -7000

Over: 145.5 (-112)

Under: 145.5 (-108)

How to Watch Weber State vs Oregon

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Plus

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Weber State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is huge, and Weber State is a well-coached, disciplined team with capable and experienced scorers. As long as this team shoots a reasonably good percentage from 3-point range, it should be able to score often enough that Oregon will not be able to cover a 21.5-point spread. A half-decent offensive game from Weber State makes the Wildcats a good choice against the spread.

Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon has had several days off, giving the Ducks the mental refreshment they need. Oregon has made a lot of its wins more difficult than they needed to be. The good part of all this is that after being able to get away from basketball for several days, the Ducks should be more conscious of the need to be efficient, intense, and always focused on the task at hand. A fully focused Oregon team is good enough to win this game by 25 to 30 points.

Final Weber State-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Weber State, but you might want to think about a live, in-game bet instead of a pregame bet.

Final Weber State-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Weber State +21.5