ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Weber State Oregon State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Weber State Oregon State.

These two teams both played cupcakes in their first games of the new season. Weber State won by 83, Oregon State by 23. Weber State played an inferior opponent relative to what Oregon State faced, but the Wildcats did win their game by a margin of 60 points more than what the Beavers were able to achieve. That's the collection of data points we have for a game between a Big Sky Conference program and a former Pac-12 school which will play in the West Coast Conference for the upcoming college basketball conference season. This is a mysterious game on a lot of levels, and it's even more mysterious when you look at where these teams have been in recent seasons.

Weber State has regularly produced winning records over the past several years, but the Wildcats have not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and are in a rut as a program. Going eight years without an NCAA Tournament appearance is a point of frustration for the school. This season is freighted with urgency and a desire to end one of the program's longer March Madness droughts. How is that going to influence the way this team attacks the nonconference portion of the schedule in the early period of this regular season? For the casual college basketball observer, this might not seem like a big game on a Friday night which will have a North Carolina-Kansas showdown on the slate. However, this is a really big game for Weber State, and that is something to keep in mind. The Wildcats know this is an important building block for them if they are going to become an NCAA Tournament team this season.

Oregon State was within a few baskets and a few minutes of making the Final Four in 2021. Oregon State took Houston down to the wire in the Elite Eight, producing an NCAA Tournament run that came out of nowhere and was impossible to explain. However, since that magical journey, Oregon State basketball has done absolutely nothing, with three straight disappointing seasons. Can the Beavers reverse the trajectory of their program and begin an upward climb which will restore their fortunes? The more time goes by, the more the 2021 season feels like a fluke and an aberration. Can Oregon State do something to reverse that sinking feeling? This game against Weber State could be a tone-setter for the Beavers as they grow into their season.

Here are the Weber State-Oregon State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Weber State-Oregon State Odds

Weber State: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +188

Oregon State: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-104)

How to Watch Weber State vs Oregon State

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Weber State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Weber State is actually the better team, or at least, it could potentially be better, based on its 83-point season-opening win. Is Oregon State strong enough to show it is superior? We don't know that. Weber plus the 5.5 points seems very attractive from where we sit.

Why Oregon State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon State is at home and is coming off a season opener it won by 23 points. It's entirely reasonable to think the Beavers can win by at least six in this game.

Final Weber State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

We think Weber State is at least as good as Oregon State if not better. The spread feels like a gift. Take Weber State.

Final Weber State-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Weber State +5.5