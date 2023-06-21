Not sure Jenny Ortega's breakout Wednesday character would relish being voted most-popular in anything, but that's where her hit Netflix show stands after the company tweaked the metrics it uses to rank its programming. With the new ranking formula, Wednesday takes over the number one spot on the top 10 English-language show list from Stranger Things 4 (the show's fourth season).

Netflix formerly ranked its top 10 released shows and movies based on total hours watched, but this gave an advantage to longer titles. Now Netflix will rank its titles based on total views — which means total hours watched divided by a project's runtime. Besides leveling the playing field with programs of various lengths, the new figures will be easier for press and talent to understand and will allow third parties to better gauge the impact of shows versus movies.

With the new metrics, Wednesday took the top spot away from Stranger Things 4 for the first time, and by a large margin, on the English language TV list. Wednesday brought in 252.1 million views, while Stranger Things 4 hauled in 140.7 million views. Third on the list was Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story with 115.6 million views, followed by Bridgerton Season 1 with 113.3 million views, and The Queen's Gambit with 112.8 million views.

However, Wednesday only tops Netflix's English-language TV show list. The all-time most viewed show or movie on the streaming service goes to Squid Game, with 265.2 million views, the most across all English and non-English shows and movies on Netflix.