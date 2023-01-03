By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Fans might be watching Wednesday Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video instead of Netflix.

Wednesday was definitely one of the best series on Netflix in 2022, and it definitely deserves a second season. The final episode of the show did end up opening more mysteries and setting the series for a second season. Hence, it’s definitely in the minds of the producers and showrunners over at MGM . But the question isn’t whether or not Wednesday is happening. It’s where viewers can watch it.

As of the writing of this article, Wednesday remains watchable on Netflix. However, Wednesday might end up renewing for a second season on Amazon’s Prime Video instead. Wednesday Season 2 is heavily rumored right now to be headed to Amazon Prime Video primarily because of Amazon Studio’s merger with Metro-Goldwyn-Meyer (MGM) Studio, the producers of the show. The $8.5 billion merger was closed back in March 2022. Amazon said then that this will not affect ongoing projects that were already in production at the time of the merger, which included Wednesday. Hence, that’s why Netflix managed to keep Wednesday for its debut.

However, the success of Wednesday might encourage Amazon to pull strings and get the show on Prime Video for its second season. While Amazon did also say at the time of the merger that it has no plans to keep all MGM content exclusive on its platform, chances are, Wednesday Addams won’t be one of them.

This, however, remains a possibility until an actual confirmation from any of the parties, Netflix, Amazon, or MGM, makes an announcement. There’s still a chance that Amazon will see more business sense in keeping Wednesday on Netflix for season 2. Whatever the case would be, we’d still watch the show wherever it goes and have fun with Jenna Ortega’s version of Wednesday Addams – may it be on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.