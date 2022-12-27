By Julio Luis Munar · 5 min read

2022 has been a great year for Netflix with a good number of offerings dropping on the streaming service’s platform. With the whole world slowly recovering from the pandemic, it only stands to reason that there’ll be lesser time to go binge-watching in this day and age. But again, Netflix has given everyone a lot of good options to just stay in. We take a look below at Stranger Things, Wednesday, and some of the best Netflix series that were bestowed on us this 2022.

5 best Netflix series of 2022 ranked

5. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

When it comes to animated offerings, Netflix boasts a wide range of options for everyone. But while there are many, only a few stand out amongst fans and critics alike. One of these is certainly Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Although this series is way different than Wednesday or Stranger Things, it still offers a thought-provoking concept wrapped up in so much action. The show’s premise is taken directly from CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, which is set in 2067 where the use of cybernetic implants is prevalent in society. The story follows David, an impulsive and smart character, as he becomes an edgerunner after a tragedy in his life.

From there, this Netflix show draws viewers into the dystopian world David lives in and shows what technology can really do if left unchecked. The great thing about it, though, is with all the action and themes of humanity, of the lack thereof, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners managed to achieve a high score amongst Netflix viewers and critics alike, better than other shows, such as Arcane and The Last Kingdom. With the combination of an enthralling story and great audience approval, no one would really go wrong with this 2022 Netflix series.

4. Umbrella Academy

What started as an adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba’s hit Dark Horse Comics has become one of Netflix best series for 2022. Initially launched in 2019 with the first season, the Umbrella Academy went on to have a second one in 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic slowed production of the third season until it was released early this year.

Season 3 follows the adventures of the Umbrella Academy after they returned from 1963. But instead of the home they know, their return inadvertently messed up the timeline, leading to the return of Sir Reginald Hargreeves and the creation of the Sparrow Academy. In the course of 10 episodes, the Umbrella Academy manages to captivate viewers with an insane adventure to stop everything in existence from being wiped clean. All that, and a killer cliffhanger will make fans wish season 4 of this hit Netflix series was out today.

3. Wednesday

Right before 2022 ended, Netflix viewers were treated to a surprise no one expected to go big – Wednesday. While everyone knew The Addams Family and the whole premise of the show, this spinoff is way different from that. Sure, Gomez, Morticia, and Pugsley were still there but the star of the show was no other than Wednesday, ably portrayed by Jenna Ortega.

What follows is a mystery story tinged with The Addams Family’s unique brand of morbid comedy in a setting that mimics that of Harry Potter when he was starting out in Hogwarts. Throughout its eight-episode run, the whole franchise has been expanded to include Nevermore Academy and several characters there that have caught the attention of everyone, such as Enid Sinclair and Xavier Thorpe.

While the story itself didn’t break exactly break the internet, Wednesday broke the record for most hours viewed in a week for Netflix when people watched this series for a total of 341 million hours combined. This surpassed Stranger Things 4, which had a total of 335 million hours before. This record alone is more than reason enough for Wednesday to be hailed as one of Netflix’s best series for 2022 and deserving of a second season from the streaming service.

2. The Sandman

After decades of being stuck in development hell, The Sandman has finally premiered on Netflix a couple of months ago. While many doubted whether Neil Gaiman’s magnum opus can be adapted to a live version, the one fans got from the streaming service definitely lived up to expectations.

The hit Netflix series revolves around Morpheus, one of the Endless and the personification of dream itself, as he struggles to regain his kingdom after being imprisoned for close to a century. From there, we see him journey to hell, prevent the collapse of humanity, and save a couple of lives along the way. All this is done with Gaiman’s unique brand of fantasy translated ably by Allan Heinberg, The Sandman’s showrunner. Also, getting the green light for season two just proves that this show successfully connected to viewers, making it one of the best Netflix series this 2022.

1. Stranger Things 4

Out of all the shows Netflix released this 2022, none drew praise and adulation more than Stranger Things 4. The continuation of Eleven’s story here, along with everyone else in Hawkins, is a captivating progression in the overall plot. As everyone has grown older, so too does the series as it delves into darker and more sinister themes, especially with the introduction of a new antagonist, Vecna.

Throughout its nine-episode run, fans got to know how the Upside Down started and why Vecna’s story is integral to the overall franchise and all of its characters. Season 4 ends with Eleven and the gang victorious against the forces of evil, but not without losing friends along the way. By the end of season 4, those who watched it will want to have a time machine to see what happens in the final season and see how it all wraps up.

With 2022 about to end in a couple of days, there’ll be more reason to go back to Netflix and watch a series or two. With the time on your hands, the options above will surely be worth your attention as these shows have proven at some point during that past year.