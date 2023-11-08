Ticket prices for a Knicks home game were more expensive than usual with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs in town.

San Antonio Spurs rookie star Victor Wembanyama is set to make his debut at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. Madison Square Garden is one of the original NBA arenas and one of the most recognizable. But ahead of the game, Wembanyama felt like the actual arena was a little bit lackluster. In any case, there's sure to be a packed crowd on hand to witness Wemby's MSG debut, albeit at a premium price. A year ago, the price for a Spurs vs. Knicks game was a lot cheaper than this year as per NBA Central.

Last year, the cheapest ticket sold for the Spurs @ Knicks game on the day of the game was $98 The cheapest ticket available tonight is $250 Wemby Mania 🔥 (Via @TickPick ) pic.twitter.com/xVNS3wsqi4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 8, 2023

The difference in ticket prices between last season and this season for a Knicks home game against the Spurs is understandable as Victor Wembanyama is a major draw no matter what arena he's playing in. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft has answered all questions as to how his game would translate to the NBA.

In seven games so far, Wembanyama has made a claim to being the overwhelming favorite for the Rookie of the Year Award. He's been playing 28.9 minutes per game and is averaging 19.4 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists. 1.3 steals and 2.6 blocked shots with splits of 46.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.4 percent shooting from the three point line and 75.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Spurs have started out the season with a 3-4 record and have been playing good basketball. It's not inconceivable to think that behind Wembanyama, they can make a surprising run for the play-in tournament during a year most expected them to be in the lottery.