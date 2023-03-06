Conference tournament action on Tuesday’s slate of games will conclude with this game in the West Cost Conference Semifinals. The San Francisco Dons (20-13) will take on the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs (26-5) from Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Check out our college basketball odds series for our San Francisco-Gonzaga prediction and pick.

The San Francisco Dons ended at fifth place in the West Coast Conference with a record of 7-9. A 6-seed in the tournament, the Dons were able to topple Pacific and Santa Clara to advance to the semifinals. They’ve won five of their last six games and will be looking for a massive upset over Gonzaga for a chance at the tournament title.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs led the way in the WCC and ended in first place with a 14-2 record. Earning a bye for this stage of the tournament, the Bulldogs will look to improve their form before March Madness and claim yet another WCC title. The Zags have won their last seven consecutive games, a streak that began with an 18-point win over this San Francisco team.

Here are the San Francisco-Gonzaga college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

West Coast Tournament Odds: San Francisco-Gonzaga Odds

San Francisco: +14.5 (-110)

Gonzaga: -14.5 (-110)

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How To Watch San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT

Why San Francisco Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco is looking to be in good form after their first two tournament wins. While they won’t be appearing in March Madness, they have a real chance to provide some fireworks and upset a tough Gonzaga team. In their tournament wins, the Dons were the much better rebounding team and managed wins despite having the higher turnover totals. They play so fast that they often run ahead of where the ball is. They’ll need to make minimal mistakes against a Gonzaga team that feasts on opponents’ misfortunes.

The Dons have split their season at 16-16 ATS. In neutral site games this years, they’re 4-2 ATS, which is promising given how wide this spread is. While San Francisco saw some success at season’s end, they’ve never really had luck against the Zags, going 0-10 in the most recent meetings. However, both teams have split those meetings at 5-5 ATS.

Why Gonzaga Could Cover The Spread

Gonzaga will be very confident coming into this game having beat the Dons by 18-points in their last meeting. The first meeting, however, was a different story as the Zags squeaked out a two-point win. In that game, Gonzaga was heavily out-rebounded and didn’t shoot well from the field. If Gonzaga is lazy on the glass in this game, they won’t have a chance at covering a spread this wide against a hungry San Francisco team.

Gonzaga has been a stellar team this year, but they haven’t done great against the spread, meaning they may play down to San Francisco’s level in this one. The Zags are 24-3 as the favorite, but have only gone 13-17 ATS overall. In neutral site games, the Zags are 1-5 ATS. While they’ve played much better competition in those games, Gonzaga will have to be cautious when dealing with the Dons and force them to make turnovers. If Gonzaga can play like they know how to, they should blow this team out.

Final San Francisco-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

Gonzaga looked very impressive against a much better Saint Mary’s squad two games ago, so it should be a indication that they’ll handle the Dons in this one. The Dons, however, have been winning convincingly and will have some momentum having won two games in this tourney already. While Gonzaga is the clear choice to win this game, let’s take San Francisco to keep it somewhat close and cover a large spread.

Final San Francisco-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Dons +14.5 (-110)