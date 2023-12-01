Star Tuskegee University wide receiver Antonio Meeks has entered the transfer portal after a stellar two seasons with the Golden Tigers.

Tuskegee University star wide receiver Antonio Meeks is entering the transfer portal, per a post on Twitter/X on yesterday evening announcing his decision. The move comes as a blow to a Tuskegee team that made the SIAC Championship in 2022 and was in the driver's seat for a second appearance in the game opposite Benedict College this year before a pivotal loss to Miles College in the final week of the regular season.

Meek's announcement of his intention to enter the transfer portal said, “I first want to give a special thanks to Tuskegee University and the coaching staff for an amazing two years and for giving me an opportunity here at Tuskegee to advance and showcase my talents. But after talking with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I am looking forward to the start of my next chapter and having the chance to spend my next two years not only earning my degree but also competing for championships at my next destination.”

Meeks was arguably one of the best wide receivers in both the SIAC and HBCU football in general. He finished his freshman year for the Golden Tigers in the 2022 season with 31 catches for 692 yards and 6 touchdowns. He had three games where he netted over 100+ receptions yards (vs. Lane, Kentucky State & Benedict) and even went for 212 yards on 6 receptions and two touchdowns vs. Kentucky State.

He was sidelined with injuries for a small portion of his sophomore campaign but finished with higher numbers. He finished the season with 43 catches for 745 yards and 5 touchdowns in eight games. Meeks is sure to draw significant interest from FCS and possibly FBS programs looking to contend with players that can operate in a heavy passing, air raid style. Meeks is a playmaker and an adept athlete who can change the fortunes of a program.