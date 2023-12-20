Though he landed on Vanderbilt, Johnson had a bunch of different offers, including Texas Tech, Baylor, Tulane, Marshall, Western Kentucky, Boston College, Southern Mississippi, and more.

After a couple weeks of consideration, former standout receiver for the Alabama State Hornets Kisean Johnson announced his decision to transfer to Vanderbilt. The HBCU All-American recently posted the news on his ‘X' page.

“Alotta Yall probably saying ‘he trippin”. but I look at it as a grand opportunity to show yall why I'm really like THAT,” Johnson wrote. “If anything I'm betting da whole parlay on ME. What's a life without RI$K.”

The Birmingham, Alabama native had an extremely productive season for the Hornets. This season, Johnson caught 61 passes for 829 yards and seven touchdowns. He had four games with over 100 receiving yards and two games with two touchdowns. Johnson could've easily had six games with over 100 yards as he totaled 99 against Bethune-Cookman and 92 in the Hornets' final game against Prairie View A&M. Additionally, he had five games with seven or more catches, and two games with nine total receptions.

Johnson's had a lot of excellent performances. One of his best this year came in Alabama State's 20-3 victory against Mississippi Valley State. He caught six balls for a season-high 120 receiving yards and a touchdown. He also had three rushing attempts for 19 yards and a touchdown. In the Hornets's opening game against Southern, Johnson started off with a bang, catching nine passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.