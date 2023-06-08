West Ham United chairman David Sullivan has confirmed that Declan Rice will leave the club this summer, bringing an end to his successful tenure with the Hammers, reported by talksport.com. Rice played his final game for West Ham United in their triumphant Europa Conference League victory over Fiorentina on Wednesday.

Arsenal are currently leading the race to secure Declan Rice's signature, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich also interested in the talented midfielder. Sullivan acknowledged that the Europa Conference League triumph marked Rice's last appearance for West Ham, stating, “I think it has to be. We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going. You can't ask for a man who has committed more to us this season.”

Despite West Ham's reluctance to see Rice depart, Sullivan emphasized that the player's desire to move on cannot be ignored. The club had previously offered Rice a substantial weekly wage of £200,000, which he declined, resulting in an estimated loss of £10 million in wages over the past 18 months.

With one year remaining on his contract and Rice rejecting fresh terms, West Ham values the 24-year-old midfielder at £120 million. Sullivan anticipates that formal offers for Rice will begin to arrive on Thursday.

While no official offer has been received yet, Sullivan expects interest from three or four clubs. However, out of respect for West Ham, Sullivan emphasized that clubs should refrain from making offers while the team is still competing in matches, highlighting the importance of conducting transfer business in a professional manner.

Rice's imminent departure will undoubtedly leave a void in West Ham's squad, and Sullivan acknowledged the need to secure suitable replacements for the influential midfielder. Despite the disappointment of losing Rice, the chairman recognized his contributions to the club and wished him well in his future endeavors.