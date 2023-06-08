West Ham United captain Declan Rice has revealed his true feelings on a potential transfer after lifting the Europa Conference League trophy, reported by goal.com. He suggested, he may stay at the club for another year despite significant interest from other clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Declan Rice's future has been the subject of intense speculation, with many top clubs eyeing the talented midfielder. However, after West Ham secured a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in Prague to win the Conference League, the Hammers fans chanted “one more year” to show their desire for Rice to stay.

Speaking to BT Sport and beINSport after the match, the England international addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his future. He stated, “It's not goodbye yet, there's loads of speculation about my future and there is interest from other clubs, but look, nothing's happened. I'm a West Ham player, I've still got two years left on my contract, I love every minute of playing for this club and captaining this club, you can see the smile on my face. It's not about that tonight, it's about us celebrating. Let's wait and see what happens.”

Rice's outstanding performances have been crucial to West Ham's success in the Europa Conference League and securing their Premier League safety this season. As the summer transfer window is set to open on June 14, it is expected that the speculation surrounding Rice's future will intensify.

The 24-year-old midfielder's talent and potential have made him a highly sought-after player in the market. However, for now, Rice seems focused on celebrating West Ham's triumph and has hinted that he may be willing to stay with the club for another season. As the transfer window progresses, fans and pundits alike will be eagerly watching to see what unfolds regarding Rice's future and which club may eventually secure his services.