West Virginia basketball has suspended coach Bob Huggins and amended his contract status after he used an anti-gay slur in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station Monday, according to 247Sports’ Mike Casazza.

Huggins could miss the first three games of the Mountaineers’ 2023-24 season, Casazza reported. Casazza also said there could be significant changes made to Huggins’ contract.

Huggins signed an extension with West Virginia in August 2021 through this coming season with “annual options to coach or extend his relationship with the University” through the 2026-27 season. Huggins’ annual salary as head coach was $4.15 million, but that could now change.

Huggins, who was the head coach at Cincinnati from 1989 to 2005, twice used the anti-gay slur to reference fans at Xavier, the Bearcats’ rival. Huggins apologized in a statement to West Virginia basketball’s Twitter page Monday night.

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept [anything] coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

Casazza said Bob Huggins did not participate in a Mountaineer Athletic Club fundraising event Monday or Tuesday and is not expected to be at events Wednesday or Thursday. West Virginia’s athletics department said Huggins’ remarks “were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our university values,” in a separate statement.

Huggins is set to enter his 17th season as West Virginia’s coach. The Mountaineers have a record of 345-203 in his first 16 seasons.