March Madness has once again been full of upsets, and the biggest was Fairleigh Dickinson’s stunning win over Purdue. However, another was the Princeton Tigers knocking off the Arizona Wildcats in the first round, and Princeton is now in the Sweet 16. As a result, changes are coming to Arizona as Kerr Kriisa has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Kerr Kriisa, the junior guard from Estonia, was an essential player for Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats, averaging 9.9 PPG with 5.1 assists in 31 minutes per game. This will be a tough loss for Arizona. Kriisa also shot 37% from three and led the Pac-12 in assists, and he should have many programs interested in his services after the year he had.

In the loss to Princeton, Kriisa was almost non-existent, as was most of the Arizona team. He finished the game with just 3 points and 2 assists on 1-7 from the field.

Nonetheless, Kerr Kriisa should have plenty of teams interested in him this offseason. One team to keep an eye on is the Xavier Musketeers, who have former Arizona head coach Sean Miller running the show, and the fit makes a lot of sense for both sides.

After three years as a member of the Arizona Wildcats, Kerr Kriisa will move on and play elsewhere.