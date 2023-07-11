West Virginia basketball has been through a lot. This all comes after Bob Huggins' drunk driving controversy. It was once reported that he resigned from the position but recent news has argued that the coach never made such a move.

Bob Huggins finally released an official letter to clear his side of the story. The most notable of which was the revelation that he never stepped down from his position in West Virginia basketball. He even went as far as to call the statement ‘fake', per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Bob Huggins’ new attorney — the one who sent last week’s letter to West Virginia — just released a statement from Huggins. “I am employed by WVU pursuant to an Employment Agreement. I never submitted the notice required under the Employment Agreement to voluntarily resign.” pic.twitter.com/DQPPG67uJj — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 10, 2023

“I did not draft or review WVU's statement. This false statement was sent under my name but no signature was included. In addition, the false, unsigned statement, was accompanied by a joint statement from the President and Athletics Director that clearly implied that they had received this purported resignation letter from me,” he wrote.

He also added that there were no signals or forms of communication from him to indicate that his players should leave.

“Most importantly, whether I was staying or not, I was encouraging the players to stay at WVU. My players come first and they needed to hear my support for WVU directly from me,” the statement declared.

Coach Huggins plans to make a comeback quite soon after he committed to be better at rehabilitation.

“I voluntarily check into a world-class rehabilitation center I intended to remain in the center until I am cleared to return to my active coaching duties,” Huggins wrote.

The intentions for both sides are clear as Huggins hopes to get his job back. Will WVU give it back to him?