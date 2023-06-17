West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is in trouble again, this time after reportedly being charged with a DUI Friday in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police arrested Huggins after they noticed his SUV was in the middle of the road blocking traffic at around 8:30 p.m. ET, according to WV MetroNews.

It's Bob Huggins' second DUI arrest. When he was the Cincinnati basketball coach in June 2004, Huggins was arrested for DUI after he failed a field sobriety test. Cincinnati didn't retain Huggins the following year. Huggins coached Kansas State in 2006 and became the West Virginia basketball coach in 2007.

“Officers directed the male driver on how best to move off the road so they could help with the flat tire. When they observed him having difficulty maneuvering the SUV to allow vehicles to pass, they activated their lights to pull him over. Upon questioning, officers had strong suspicion to believe the male was intoxicated,” the police report said, according to WV MetroNews. “They asked him to exit the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests, which he failed. The male was placed in custody without incident and transported for further testing.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was only one month ago that West Virginia fined Huggins $1 million and suspended him for three games because he used a homophobic slur on a Cincinnati radio show. The West Virginia coach is also required to undergo sensitivity training for his remarks. Huggins apologized for the language that he used.

Speculation last month that Huggins might be fired is sure to resurface after his second DUI arrest.