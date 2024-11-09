West Virginia football is looking to win its second game in a row on Saturday against Cincinnati. The team will have to pick up the victory with their backup quarterback. Mountaineers backup Nicco Marchiol is getting the start against the Bearcats, per 247 Sports.

West Virginia starter Garrett Greene is still recovering from an upper body injury he suffered against Kansas State on October 19. Marchiol led the Mountaineers to a victory at Arizona on October 26. The Cincinnati game will be Marchiol's second start this season.

This year, the former four-star recruit Marchiol has thrown for 278 yards and four touchdowns, with one interception. He's played for the Mountaineers since 2022.

West Virginia football needs to keep winning games

West Virginia is not where they want to be at this point in the season. After winning nine games in 2023, Mountaineers fans thought the team was poised to make a run for the Big 12 championship.

It's hasn't happened. The Mountaineers are just 4-4 and have been blown out in some of their losses. West Virginia's offense hasn't looked as strong as last season, and WVU fans hope Marchiol may be the answer to their problems.

West Virginia's defense has also underachieved this season. The pass defense is allowing 261 yards a game, which is next-to-last in the Big 12 conference. West Virginia fired their defensive coordinator during a bye week, to try and fix the woeful defensive unit.

There's pressure on West Virginia head coach Neal Brown to win this game. Brown is in his sixth season at the school, but only had one season where he won at least seven games. That was last year. West Virginia football has not been ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll since Brown has had the job.

West Virginia and Cincinnati play at 12:00 Eastern Saturday. The Bearcats are 5-3 heading into this game.