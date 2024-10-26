Despite last season's 9-4 campaign that concluded with a win in the Duke's Mayo Bowl last December, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown came into the 2024 season on a hotter seat than he would've liked. A 3-4 start hasn't done much to cool it down, and now as Brown prepares his Mountaineers to head out west to take on the Arizona Wildcats, they'll be doing so without two of their most important pieces on offense.

“West Virginia starting quarterback Garrett Greene and left tackle Wyatt Milum are considered doubtful for Saturday's game at Arizona,” reports ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel.

Garrett Greene exited last weekend's loss to Kansas State with an upper body injury, halting what has been an up-and-down season for the fifth-year senior. Following a 2023 season in which he accounted for 29 total touchdowns and just four interceptions, Greene hasn't been nearly as good in 2024. Through seven games, Greene had already thrown eight interceptions.

Stepping in for Garrett Greene against Arizona will be Nicco Marchiol, who will be making his second career start. The third-year sophomore has thrown for 388 yards and gained 228 yards on the ground in his career.

Perhaps even a bigger loss than Garrett Greene is Mountaineers starting left tackle Wyatt Milum, who sustained a head injury against Kansas State. The four-year starter at tackle was named a midseason All-American by Pro Football Focus this year.

Wyatt Milum is expected to be a 2nd round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with some outlets even projecting the four-year starter to be a late 1st round selection. The last West Virginia player to be selected in the 1st Round of the NFL Draft was safety Karl Joseph, who was selected 14th overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2016.