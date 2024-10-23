ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

West Virginia continues its season in Week 9 when they take on Arizona. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a West Virginia-Arizona prediction and pick.

West Virginia visits Arizona this Saturday in a compelling non-conference matchup. The Mountaineers (3-4) are looking to get back on track after a bad loss to Kansas State, relying on quarterback Garrett Greene’s dual-threat capabilities and a balanced offensive attack. West Virginia's running game, led by CJ Donaldson, will be crucial in controlling the tempo and keeping Arizona’s offense off the field.

Arizona (3-4), meanwhile, aims to maintain their decent home record. Quarterback Noah Fifita has been effective, throwing for over 1,700 yards this season. The Wildcats' offense, averaging 23 points per game, will test West Virginia's defense. Expect a closely contested affair as both teams vie to get back on track in this Week 9 matchup.

Here are the West Virginia-Arizona College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: West Virginia-Arizona Odds

West Virginia: +3.5 (-124)

Moneyline: +120

Arizona: -3.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Arizona

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 2-5

Over/Under: 4-3

West Virginia is poised to secure a crucial road victory against Arizona this weekend, leveraging their balanced offensive attack and defensive prowess. The Mountaineers' offense, led by quarterback Garrett Greene, has shown signs of life in their two wins in a row against Oklahoma State and Kansas. Greene's dual-threat capabilities, combined with his growing chemistry with receivers Traylon Ray and Hudson Clement, will pose a significant challenge to Arizona's secondary. Additionally, West Virginia's ground game, spearheaded by CJ Donaldson, who has amassed 412 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season, provides a potent one-two punch that can keep the Wildcats' defense off-balance throughout the game.

Defensively, West Virginia has been opportunistic. This could prove crucial against Arizona's offense, which has shown a tendency to turn the ball over in key moments. The Mountaineers' defensive front, should be able to apply consistent pressure on Arizona's quarterback Noah Fifita, potentially forcing him into making costly mistakes. Moreover, West Virginia's experience in tight Big 12 contests and their resilience on the road give them a significant edge. With Arizona coming off three consecutive losses, there might be too much on their shoulders to overcome. If West Virginia can start fast, control the clock with their running game, and capitalize on Arizona's mistakes, they have a strong chance of leaving Tucson with a statement victory that could bolster their bowl eligibility prospects.

Why Arizona Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 1-6

Over/Under: 2-5

Arizona is in dire need of a big win against West Virginia this weekend at Arizona Stadium, leveraging their home-field advantage and offensive firepower. The Wildcats' home atmosphere in Tucson has proven to be a significant factor, with the team historically performing well in front of their passionate fan base. This edge could prove decisive against a West Virginia team that has struggled on the road, posting a 2-6 record against the spread in their last eight October games. Arizona's offense, led by quarterback Noah Fifita, who has thrown for over 1,700 yards this season, is primed to exploit West Virginia's defensive vulnerabilities. The Wildcats' offense averaging 23 points per game, should find success against a Mountaineers defense that has shown inconsistency throughout the season.

Defensively, Arizona has been opportunistic, forcing multiple turnovers in four games this season. This ability to create takeaways could be crucial against West Virginia, potentially leading to short fields and easy scoring opportunities. The Wildcats' defense, which ranks first in the Big 12 in fourth-down conversion defense, stopping opponents at a 30% rate, should be able to make critical stops when needed. Additionally, Arizona's recent experiences against Big 12 opponents have prepared them well for this matchup. With the emotional boost of playing during Family Weekend and the motivation to snap their losing streak, Arizona is well-positioned to outperform West Virginia. If the Wildcats can establish their rhythm early and capitalize on their home-field advantage, they should emerge victorious in this first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Final West Virginia-Arizona Prediction & Pick

This non-conference matchup between West Virginia and Arizona promises to be a closely contested affair. Arizona's home-field advantage at Arizona Stadium gives them a slight edge, reflected in the 3.5-point spread. The Wildcats' potent passing attack, led by quarterback Noah Fifita, could exploit West Virginia's defensive vulnerabilities. However, the Mountaineers' dual-threat quarterback Garrett Greene and running back CJ Donaldson provide a balanced offensive threat that could keep Arizona's defense off-balance. West Virginia's opportunistic defense, may create crucial turnovers. While Arizona is favored to win at home, West Virginia's resilience and balanced attack could keep the game close. Expect a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest that comes down to the final possession, but West Virginia covers the spread on the road.

Final West Virginia-Arizona Prediction & Pick: West Virginia+3.5 (-124), Over 53.5 (-110)