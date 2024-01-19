What's next?

The West Wing fans, or #wingnuts, don't get your hopes up yet even as stars Mary McCormack and Joshua Malina have posted what might just be a comeback on social media.

McCormack, who was on the much-loved series as Deputy National Security Adviser Kate Harper, posted a “big reveal” on Jan. 24, on X (formerly Twitter).

It could be a Super Bowl commercial or a reunion panel, like Deadline suggested.

However, Malina retweeted McCormack's post with, “Reeeeeboooooot!” It's not out of the realm of possibility since The West Wing will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year.

McCormack tagged other series stars such as Malina (Will Bailey), Allison Janney (C.J. Cregg), Dulé Hill (Charlie Young), Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman), Richard Schiff (Toby Ziegler), Melissa Fitzgerald (Carol Fitzpatrick, assistant to C.J. Cregg), Lawrence O'Donnell (Dr. Barlett, the president's father) and The West Wing Weekly podcast host Hrishikesh Hirway.

Another “however” is that a THR source from Warner Bros. Discovery have said that there's nothing in the works on their end.

Malina is known for dropping false hints over the years. Last year, on this same month, he posted on X, “got back on Twitter just in time to talk about the iconic show's reboot. Details soon!”

The cast's most recent get-together on screen was in 2020 for HBO's A West Wing Special to Benefit We All Vote.

The West Wing: Real and reel

The West Wing ran from 1999 to 2006. It followed the story of President Josiah Bartlett (Martin Sheen) and his West Wing Staff. The Aaron Sorkin-created show is widely credited to have started the political drama trend on television. Barack Obama's staffers were big West Wing fans, even participating with the show's actors in skits for the White House — the real one.

Obama's White House also looked like the show in the sense that his staffers and aides were young like Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietour. After Obama's second term, the four formed the media company Crooked Media and host the political podcast Pod Save America.

They even have a video on YouTube that talked about the show's effect on American politics where they acknowledge how the show modeled their final season's main characters running for the presidency, Cong. Matt Santos (Jimmy Smits) on Obama and Sen. Arnold Vinnick (Alan Alda) on Sen. John Mc Caine.

While the cast speak about the show positively, one didn't. Rob Lowe (Sam Seaborn) has shared how he felt “undervalued” and unappreciated. When he left the show, he said he was grateful and acknowledged its historical importance.

The West Wing: An Emmy juggernaut

The series won 26 Emmys and two Golden Globes in its seven seasons. The show won Outstanding Drama Series for four consecutive years from 2000 to 2003, Casting and Directing for two years straight from 2000 and 2001 and Writing in 2000 for its first season.

In the acting department, it won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for three consecutive years for Schiff in 2000, Whitford in 2001 and John Spencer (Leo McGarry) in 2002. Alda won his trophy in 2006. Janney won for two separate categories as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2000 and 2001 as Lead Actress in 2002 and 2004. Stockard Channing (First Lady Dr. Abbey Bartlett) got hers in 2002.

The Golden Globes awarded the show their accolades for Best Television Series – Drama and Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Martin Sheen in 2001.

While McCormack's post has got The West Wing fans in a tizzy, there are no other details. We just have to wait for Jan. 24 to get here.

What's next?