Actor Rob Lowe, known for his role as Sam Seaborn in the hit political drama “The West Wing,” has revealed the reasons behind his departure from the show. Lowe discussed his decision to leave in a recent episode of the Podcrushed podcast, where he opened up about feeling “very undervalued” during his time on the series, Yahoo explains. He explained that, despite the show's popularity, he experienced an environment where he felt unappreciated and like his contributions were not valued.

Rob Lowe compared his experiences on the show to his children potentially being in abusive relationships, noting that he wanted to set an example for them by walking away from a situation that wasn't healthy. He expressed his desire to empower his kids to make similar decisions in their own lives.

When Lowe left “The West Wing” in 2002, he issued a statement explaining that his character, Sam Seaborn, would be written out of the show. He acknowledged the historical significance of the series and expressed gratitude for his time on it, but also recognized that it was time for him to move on.

Lowe's departure from the show was a significant moment in television history, as his character had been a central part of the series for its first four seasons. His decision to leave sheds light on the challenges actors can face in their work environments and the importance of prioritizing one's well-being and values.

The actor's candid revelations about his experience on “The West Wing” provide insight into the complexities of working in the entertainment industry and navigating personal and professional decisions.