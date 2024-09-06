ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Indiana looks to move to 2-0 on the season as they host Western Illinois. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Western Illinois-Indiana prediction and pick.

Western Illinois enters the game at 0-1 on the year. Last week they played against Northern Illinois. They kept the game close early, giving up a touchdown, but being down just 6-3 at the end of one. Still, they would give up 28 points in the second quarter. They would block an extra point for a defensive two points in the third quarter, but Western Illinois would not score a touchdown until 2:59 left in the game, falling 54-15.

Meanwhile, Indiana dominated in their first game of the year. They took a 21-0 lead in the game until FIU scored with 48 seconds left in the first half. Indiana would slow down the game in the second half, not allowing a point, and adding ten more of their own to win 31-7.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Illinois-Indiana Odds

Western Illinois: +42.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Indiana: -42.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 52.5 (-110)

Under: 52.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Illinois vs. Indiana

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Western Illinois Could Cover The Spread/Win

For Western Illinois to keep this close, they will need better play from Nathan Lamb. Lamb was solid, but not spectacular against Northern Illinois. He completed just 58.6 percent of his passes but passed for 204 yards and a score. Lamb was protected well, being sacked just once, and he did not throw an interception. He also ran for 28 yards. The running game is something that will need to improve. Cameren Smith ran 14 times in the game, often being met in the backfield and having to break a tackle to gain yards. He would end up with just 51 yards in the game, averaging 3.6 yards per carry in the game.

The receiving game. showed some sparks for Western Illinois. Tristin Duncan brought in dive receptions for 68 yards. Demari Davis also proved to be a big play threat. He has just two receptions in the game but had 46 total yards. One went for 27 yards while the other was for 19. Further, Torrance Farmer was solid out of the backfield. He ran for just 13 yards on six attempts but brought in two receptions for 26 yards and a score.

A big key for the defense will be making plays closer to the line of scrimmage. Willie Jones would lead the defense in tackles with 13 of them, but he is a defensive back. Further, Jalen Riven was the leader among defensive linemen in tackles, but he had just four. Further, Western Illinois needs to get pressure on the quarterback. They did not have a sack against Northern Illinois. Additionally, they did not have a pass defended or an interception in the game. Their best defensive play was from Fredrick Greenhoward, the linebacker. He would score a two-point conversion on a blocked extra point in the game.

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

For Indiana, they may like to see more out of Kurtis Rourke. He completed 15 of 24 passes but for just 180 yards in the game. He did throw a touchdown pass. Rourke was protected fairly well, being sacked just twice, but losing just five yards in the process. Rourke did a great job spreading around the ball though. Omar Cooper Jr. had three catches for 45 yards. Tight end Zach Horton also had three catches, going for 36 yards and a score. Myles Price brought in four grabs, while transfer Elijah Sarrat had two, but for just 12 yards.

The running game was great for Indiana. Elijah Green led the team in rushing, but he had just five carries and went for 82 yards. Most of that was on a 51-yard touchdown run, but he still had 31 yards on his other four carries. Meanwhile, Ty Son Lawton was solid as well. He ran 16 times for 74 yards and scored twice. Finally, Justice Ellison ran ten times for 68 yards.

The defense was led by Aiden Fisher. He has 12 tackles to lead the team, plus he had a sack. Meanwhile, Indiana had four sacks in the game. Amare Ferrell came away with an interception in the game, while D'Angelo Ponds also defended a pass.

Final Western Illinois-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Indiana was great on defense against FIU and now will face an offense that struggled against Northern Illinois. Still, expect Indiana to keep the ball on the ground. They will get some short fields, and put up points that way, but this game should move fast with Indiana draining the clock. With that, take the under in this one.

Final Western Illinois-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Under 52.5 (-110)