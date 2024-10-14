ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in CUSA face off as Western Kentucky faces Sam Houston. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Western Kentucky-Sam Houston prediction and pick.

Western Kentucky enters the game at 4-2 on the year, while sitting 2-0 in conference play. They fell 63-0 to Alabama to start the year but would rebound with wins over Eastern Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, and Toledo. Western Kentucky would then face Boston College. They had the 20-7 lead going into the fourth quarter but would allow two Boston College touchdowns, falling 21-20. They would rebound last time out facing UTEP, winning 44-17.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston is 5-1 on the year with a 2-0 conference record. They opened up with a road win over Rice, before falling 45-14 to UCF. Since then, they have won four straight games, with three of them being by multiple scores. The one that was not a multiple-score victory was over Texas State. Texas State has a 39-21 lead in the third quarter. Sam Houston would come back, and with six seconds left, hit a field goal to win 40-39.

College Football Odds: Western Kentucky-Sam Houston Odds

Western Kentucky: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +126

Sam Houston: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

Why Western Kentucky Could Cover The Spread/Win

Caden Veltkamp has led the way for Western Kentucky. He has completed 94 of 135 passes this year for 1,147 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also thrown five interceptions on the year. Veltkamp has also been sacked eight times this year but is running well overall. He has run 44 times for 71 yards and four touchdowns.

The top target this year has been Keisean Johnson this year. He has 34 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Meanwhile, Easton Messer has 26 receptions for 342 yards and two scores. Finally, tight end River Helms has been solid this year. He has 16 receptions this year for 200 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Young has led the ground game for Western Kentucky. He has 79 carries this year for 278 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, George Hart III has 15 carries for 116 yards but has not scored this year.

Western Kentucky is 83rd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 92nd in opponent yards per game this year. They are 71st against the rush while sitting 98th against the pass. Anthony Johnson Jr. has been solid this year. He is tied for the team lead in tackles, while breaking up two passes and having an interception. Furthermore, Devnote’ Mathews has been a takeaway machine. He is tied for the team lead in tackles, while having two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Why Sam Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Watson has led the way for Sam Houston this year. He has completed 59 of 103 passes this year with five touchdown passes, but he also has five interceptions on the year. Still, he has been the top guy on the ground this year. Watson has run 70 times for 338 yards and four touchdowns on the year this year.

In the receiving game, the top target has been Qua’Vez Humphreys. He has ten receptions on the year for 234 yards and three scores. Ife Adeyi has also been solid, with 15 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown. Finally, Simeon Evans has 10 receptions for 155 yards. In the running game, Jay Ducker and DJ McKinner have led the way outside of Watson. Duckers has 57 carries for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, DJ McKinner has 43 carries for 210 yards this year.

Sam Houston is 60th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 43rd in opponent yards per game. They are 49th against the run while sitting 57th against the pass. Caleb Weaver has been great this year. He leads the team with 35 tackles while having four passes broken up and two interceptions. Meanwhile. Isaiah Cash has five pass breakups and an interception. Further, DJ Fisher has five pass breakups, an interception, and a touchdown this year.

Final Western Kentucky-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

The odds in this week’s eight college football match-up between Western Kentucky and Sam Houston favor the home team. Still, this will be the biggest game Sam Houston has played as an FBS school against a perennial threat to win the conference in Western Kentucky. The Western Kentucky offense has not been as high-flying as normal this year, but the defense is still making big plays. They are 22nd in the nation in takeaways per game. When Western Kentucky gets short fields, they have taken advantage of it this year. While the Sam Houston defense is solid, this game will come down to the turnover battle. Take Western Kentucky plus the points.

