We’re back with another College Football betting prediction and pick for Week 6 action as we head to the Mid-American Conference for this next matchup. The Western Michigan Broncos (1-3) will take on the Ball State Cardinals (1-3) as both teams look for their first conference win. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Western Michigan-Ball State prediction and pick.

The Western Michigan Broncos are 1-3 following their most recent 27-20 loss against Marshall. Having to face both Wisconsin and Ohio State in their first two games, the Broncos will hope to gain their first win against a MAC opponent as they come in the betting favorites for just the second time this season.

The Ball State Cardinals are 1-3 and most recently lost 63-7 on the road against James Madison. It marks their third consecutive loss, a streak that began after dropping 62-0 against the Miami Hurricanes. They’ll hope to bounce back at home and secure their first win in the MAC on the season.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Michigan-Ball State Odds

Western Michigan: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

Ball State: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Ball State

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Western Michigan hasn’t had anything easy come to them this season, so they can seriously capitalize on an opportunity for a win with this game against Ball State. They trailed for much of their last game against a home undefeated team in Marshall, but their defense couldn’t hang in there during the final minutes. Still, the Broncos managed more time of possession and notched 21 first downs, so it’s clear this offense is capable of moving the ball down the field. Still, they have yet to win a game on the road this season and will have to prove themselves early against a hungry Ball State squad.

With eight touchdowns on the ground, this Broncos team moves with Running back Jaden Nixon and they’ll want to get him going early and often in this one. Western Michigan also has a number of backs in that can carry the ball in relief and we’re likely to see a collective effort from them in this one. QB Hayden Wolff has been shaky in throwing into coverage, so the Broncos could play this one safe and just attack the Cardinals’ defense through their consistent running game.

Why Ball State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ball State comes into this game following another blowout loss and their defense looked helpless against the air attack of James Madison. Their offense wasn’t much better as Freshman QB Kadin Semonza threw for three interceptions during the loss. He’s now thrown five on the season and it’s clear he’s still learning to get his legs under him at the collegiate level. He’ll be facing a rather porous defense in Western Michigan that’s allowing the third-most yards per game to opponents in the MAC so far. Still, he’ll need to be perfect in cutting down on turnovers and giving this defense a breather on the sidelines.

Ball State can find success in this game if their defense is able to play stout through the first half. If they can jump out to an early lead and force their opponents to throw the ball downfield in desperation, it could open lanes for their corners and safeties to make a play and flip the field. It’ll take a balanced approach from all three phases of the game, but the Ball State Cardinals stand a chance in this one if they’re able to limit their own turnovers and come up with third-down stops on defense.

Final Western Michigan-Ball State Prediction & Pick

Given both teams’ recent losses, each side will be determined to show their true colors in this game. Ball State is looking to bounce back after a forgettable loss, while Western Michigan is looking to get a win back from their last game they could have easily won.

All in all, you can’t confidently back the Ball State Cardinals and their terrible defense to start the season. Unless the offense can show flashes of moving the ball with some kind of rhythm, this should be a sloppy game from start to finish from both sides.

For the final prediction, we have to side with Western Michigan to cover simply due to their strength of schedule and how they’ve been able to fair against much better teams. If they get out to a fast start in this one, don’t expect them to look back on the scoreboard.

Final Western Michigan-Ball State Prediction & Pick: Western Michigan -9.5 (-110)