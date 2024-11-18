ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Western Michigan Broncos (5-5, 4-2 MAC) stay in state to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-7, 1-5 MAC). This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Western Michigan-Central Michigan prediction and pick.

Western Michigan-Central Michigan Last Game – Matchup History

Western Michigan won the game last year 38-28.

Overall Series: Western Michigan leads the all-time series 42-38-1.

Here are the Western Michigan-Central Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Michigan-Central Michigan Odds

Western Michigan: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -230

Central Michigan: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Western Michigan needs to win this game if they want any chance at the MAC championship. They have need some other things to happen, but they are very much in the race. This is because the Broncos do a great job scoring the football. Western Michigan leads the MAC in points per game with 31.2. Central Michigan allows 31.8 points per game. Western Michigan should not have any problem finding paydirt a few times in this game.

Central Michigan allows 182.4 rush yards per game. This is good news for the Broncos because they want to run the ball. Jaden Nixon averages 7.1 yards per carry, and he is almost to 900 yards on the season. Along with that, Nixon has scored 12 times. He does not get to many opportunities to run the ball per game, but he does a lot of damage. If he is give the chance, Nixon will have a great game.

Central Michigan does a pretty good job in pass defense in terms of yards allowed. However, they have allowed 17 pass touchdowns to just two interceptions. The Chippewas struggle in the secondary. If the quarterback has the time, Central Michigan can be picked apart. If Western Michigan can protect their quarterback, which they have done all season, they will be able to win this game.

Why Central Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Western Michigan is a great offensive team. However, their defense lacks greatly. In their last two games, Western Michigan has allowed 42 and 31 points. On the season, the Broncos have allowed 34.3 points per game. That number is the fourth-highest in the conference. Central Michigan has to be able to match the Broncos on offense, and there is a very good chance for that to happen.

On offense, the Chippewas should not have any problem moving the ball through the air. The Broncos allow 239.2 air yards per game, and they have given up 18 touchdowns. With that, Western Michigan has intercepted just five passes on the season. Additionally, the Broncos do not get to the quarterback often. Central Michigan has to stand tough in the pocket, but if they are going to score, it is going to be through the air.

Central Michigan can draw penalties. Opponents have committed the second-most penalties against the Chippewas this season. Western Michigan has committed the fewest penalties in the MAC this season. It is going to come down whether or not the Broncos get into penalty trouble. If they do, Central Michigan is going to have a good chance to extend drives, and win this game.

Final Western Michigan-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. Both teams play some bad defense, so I am expecting a higher scoring game. With that said, I do think Western Michigan will come out on top. I will take them to cover the spread.

Final Western Michigan-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick: Western Michigan -6.5 (-114)