The New York Yankees’ bats stayed cold Saturday night, as they lost to the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, 5-0. While it is just the first time that the Yankees laid an egg in a game in this postseason, it’s long been clear that New York is having problems offensively against Houston’s stellar pitching.

“We’ve got to find a way right now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said to reporters after Game 3 in which his team muscled out just a total of three hits.

None of the Yankees’ big hitters made any significant at-bats in Game 3. Aaron Judge, who hit 62 home runs in the regular season, went 0-for-4 with zero walks, and two strikeouts. Anthony Rizzo was 0-for-3 with a walk, while Giancarlo Stanton was 1-for-4 with a strikeout.

So far in the series, the Yankees have yet to have a game in which they mustered more than five hits. As much as it is an indication of New York’s offense going kaput, it’s also a credit to the excellent pitching for the Astros. Justin Verlander was, well, Justin Verlander in Game 1, while Framber Valdez was great in Game 2. In Game 3, Christian Javier won his duel with Gerrit Cole, who was also solid, but just did not have the run support Houston provided behind Javier.

Among four teams still in contention for the World Series, the Yankees are the only ones hitting below .200 (.128) in both the American League and National League championship matchups.

The Yankees will look to avoid elimination Sunday night when they send Nestor Cortes to the mound at Yankee Stadium.