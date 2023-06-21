Those looking to social media for updates on the search for the missing Titanic-exploring submersible on Wednesday might have been confused as to why Cardi B and/or Blink-182 kept popping up in search results. You might still be confused after reading this, but let's try to unpack the various strange layers of this story.

First, a sub carrying five passengers to explore the wreckage of the Titanic went missing on Sunday. The heavily publicized search has highlighted the dangers of the very-expensive yet inadequately regulated deep seas tourism industry.

Then, details emerged about the passengers on board, one of which is a British billionaire businessman and explorer, Hamish Harding. While the search for Harding and the other passengers was already well under way, Harding's stepson Brian Szasz, an audio engineer in San Diego, posted (but since deleted) a message on his Facebook page explaining that he attended a Blink-182 concert during the ongoing search. Szasz said “it might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

Stepson of missing billionaire on Titanic submarine shares he attended Blink-182 concert: “It might be distateful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show” pic.twitter.com/nVtm5Rid6Z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2023

Online commenters were quick to offer their opinions about Szasz attending the concert during the search for the sub his stepfather is on — and as most everything else does that gets posted online, this too divided the internet. Some felt Szasz's actions were insensitive given the circumstances, while others defended his need to escape the news for a few hours.

Finally, it was time for the requisite celebrity weigh-in on the controversial issue. Enter Cardi B, who took to her Instagram story on Tuesday night to give her two cents on the matter, with what appears to be a disturbing human muscular anatomy video filter wrapped around her as she speaks. Cardi B definitely was in the camp that's offended by Szasz's concert-going, saying “One of the billionaires—their stepson is at a Blink-182 concert. And people [are] like, ‘What, is he supposed to be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?’ Yes.”

Cardi B continued, “You[’re] supposed to be at the house sad. You[’re] supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me. You’re supposed to be consoling your mom and shit. Isn’t it sad that you’re a whole fucking billionaire, and nobody gives a fuck about you? … I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

Interestingly, Cardi B's most famous sparring partner, Nicki Minaj, also gave a statement about the missing sub. On her Apple Music radio show, Queen Radio, on Tuesday, Minaj said “No one should be hopping [their] ass on a submarine talking about they[‘re] going down to the Titanic,” but also added that she was keeping the passengers “in her prayers and wishing all the best to search and rescue teams.”

It's hard to imagine many issues that have Cardi B and Nicki Minaj both taking a similar stance, but leave it to this bizarre and complicated missing sub story to do so.