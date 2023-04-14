The jury’s still out on whether this was for the selfless act of spousal support, or just wanting to show off her rock star chic outfit, but fans probably won’t mind either way that Kourtney Kardashian posted pics of her groupie attire in preparation for her husband Travis Barker’s surprise Blink-182 reunion show this Friday night at Coachella.

The pics show Kourtney and Travis in full road trip mode on Thursday as they make their way to Indio, California for the highly anticipated performance. Kourtney donned a leather jacket, black shades and graphic tee, using the Coachella geotag (just to make clear she wasn’t wearing that to the grocery store).

She also managed to work in a shoutout for “Camp Poosh,” which might sound like a British educational children’s show featuring poorly-sewn puppets, but is actually, per TMZ, an “adult sleepaway camp” that will take place during the music festival.

Most encouraging for Blink fans, Kourtney posted pics of Travis’ practice drum kit. As we reported on Thursday morning, news of Blink-182’s surprise appearance at Coachella this weekend was particularly astonishing since Barker is still recovering from a surgically repaired finger injury that delayed the band’s reunion world tour until May. There were looming questions over how Travis could already be ready to perform, but the drum pic seems to have assuaged those concerns.

The band, which first rose to prominence back in 1992, will hit the stage in the Sahara tent at 6:45pm on Friday night. Kourtney Kardashian will undoubtedly be front and center, rockin’ out with her Poosh out.