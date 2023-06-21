The search for the lost underwater Titanic-exploring submersible carrying five tourists got a glimmer of hope on Wednesday with news that a Canadian surveillance plane “detected underwater noises” in the remote area of the North Atlantic where it went missing over the weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard put out a statement on Twitter with the critical update.

In the tweet, the Coast Guard explains, “Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue.”

Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

A follow-up tweet continues, “Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans. 2/2 #Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

Further verification of the search update was provided by Rear Adm. John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard in his Gayle King interview with CBS Mornings on Wednesday. He confirmed that noise was detected on Tuesday but stressed that “we don't know the source.” He also noted that the data had been shared with the U.S. Navy.

The search and rescue team looking for the missing submersible near the Titanic wreckage is launching “additional vessels,” after detecting underwater noise, says Rear Admiral John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard. He says they are bringing “every resource to bear.” pic.twitter.com/ufTCezortz — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 21, 2023