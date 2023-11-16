The new trailer for What If...? Season 2 was just released for the animated MCU series that will debut in December.

Marvel's What If…?, the first animated show from Marvel Studios, just released a Season 2 trailer.

On top of the new preview, it got a release date. The series will be streaming on Disney+ on December 22, with a new episode released every day for nine days, Variety states.

What If…? Season 2 details

Marvel says Season 2 will feature The Watcher on a journey where he guides viewers through the multiverse. It will introduce new and familiar faces.

All new episodes of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf are coming to @DisneyPlus on December 22. Unwrap one episode every day for nine consecutive days as our gift to you! pic.twitter.com/Nj96IL1Ihw — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 15, 2023

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, Variety says that the new episodes are set in medieval times. For example, Shang-Chi characters are pitted against Odin and his Asgardian forces.

Some of the different multiversal stories are demonstrated in the new trailer. According to Y! Entertainment, the season shows Hanky Pym, the Winter Solider, and Black Widow during a mission. In another scene, a race occurs on Sakaar with Gamora and Tony Stark.

The series debuted in 2021 as the first-ever animated show from Marvel Studios.

The director for Season 2 is Bryan Adrews, along with head writer A.C. Bradley. As for executive producers, both are credited.

It features Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Widow (Lake Bell), Captain America (Josh Keaton), and The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) as cast members. Mark Ruffalo was the Hulk in Season 1, and Elizabeth Olsen was the Scarlet Witch, to name a few MCU actors that were part of the breakthrough animated series.

On that note, good news for fans of What If…? because Season 3 is in the works. There's no release date mentioned, but it is in production.