Shawn Porter revealed what makes WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford a special fighter.

Crawford will look to make history when he faces Errol Spence Jr. in a welterweight title unification clash that will crown an undisputed and unified champion at 147 pounds.

Additionally, given that they're both undefeated and among the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, a win for either man would also essentially determine the best welterweight of today's generation as well as the best boxer on the planet, period.

One man who has faced both fighters is former WBC welterweight champion Porter and while breaking down the fight on his podcast, revealed two aspects in particular that made Crawford special.

“That’s the one thing about Terence’s game that, me personally, I think makes him special – the fact that he can be right there in range and seamlessly make the range [disappear,]” Porter said (via Boxing Social). “I’ve never really seen the way it worked out like it did with Terence – I know my range and then it’s gone. I know my range and then it’s gone.

“He has the ability to take the range away and make it invisible.”

Additionally, Porter lauded “Bud” for his ability to land punches on opponents who are punching at the same time.

“He also has the ability to punch in between guys who are punching,” Porter added. “That’s something that I think is extremely crucial for him to do in this fight [against Spence.]”

Crawford notably TKO'd Porter in their WBO welterweight title fight back in Nov. 2021. It was the first time Porter had ever been finished in what turned out to be the last fight of his professional career.