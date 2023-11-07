Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III is facing a potentially season-ending knee surgery that would mean changes in Portland

The injuries are starting to stack up for the Portland Trail Blazers early in the 2023-24 season. After losing star guard Anfernee Simons for 4-6 weeks due to a torn thumb ligament, and Scoot Henderson for an unknown timeframe to a sprained ankle, Blazers center Robert Williams III will require surgery after suffering a right knee injury on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

While knee injuries are unfortunately a common occurrence for Williams, his previous two surgeries were on his left knee. He underwent two procedures on his left knee last year after tearing his meniscus. He returned ahead of schedule from the initial surgery and played for the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. The second surgery came just before the Celtics opened training camp. Williams subsequently missed the first 29 games of the 2022-23 season.

What's next for Williams

The most recent injury was suffered in the third quarter of the Trail Blazers loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, when Williams' knee collided with Jaren Jackson Jr. His right kneecap reportedly shifted out of place, chipping a bone and damaging a ligament. Williams has several different surgical options, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Williams is reportedly facing potential season-ending surgery to repair bone and ligament damage to his kneecap. Alternately, he and doctors could also choose cleanup procedure with 2-to-3-month timetable.

Williams, acquired from the Celtics along with Malcom Brogdon in the Jrue Holiday trade, had been playing well for the Blazers. He's averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds in just under 20 minutes per night in his six games. Williams sat out the Blazers win over the Raptors last week, as the team had intended to sit him on the second night of back-to-backs.

Who will be the backup center?

So where do the Trail Blazers go from here? No matter which treatment option Williams and his team decide to pursue, he'll be out for an extended period of time. While the Blazers do have multiple additional big men, none bring the experience and defensive effectiveness that Williams provides. Williams, along with starting center DeAndre Ayton, have both played solid defense and gobbled up defensive rebounds.

The most likely candidate to see extended run at backup center is Jabari Walker. Walker, a 6'9″ forward, was drafted in the second-round last year. He predominantly plays power forward but has stepped in at center when Blazers coach Chauncey Billups decides to go small. This season, Walker is averaging 13 minutes a night and puts up 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds.

While he's not the defensive presence Williams is, Walker does do some other things well. He can stretch the floor (despite his 0-5 3-point shooting night against the Grizzlies) and tends to be one of those ‘in the right place at the right time' players.

Behind Walker, the Blazers don't have many sustainable options. Moses Brown has the size but hasn't yet demonstrated that he can be a consistent NBA-level player. Two-way player Duop Reath probably isn't ready to contribute. But the Blazers may not have a choice, with their depth being tested this heavily so early in the season.

Going forward

Williams was expected to be a potential trade target for multiple contenders around the deadline. As the Blazers are in the first year of their rebuild, the thought of having Williams help set the culture for the young team before being flipped for a pick had to be enticing. Should Williams elect to have season-ending surgery, that option is off the table. If he decides to go with the cleanup option, he's expected to be out until sometime in January or February. That would be enough time that he could be a trade target for a contender, though likely at reduced value for the Trail Blazers.

If Williams is out for the season, the Blazers could apply for a disabled-player exception. The exception would allow them to sign a free agent for the rest of the season. The exception rules that teams can sign a player for 50 percent of the disabled player’s salary or the amount of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, whichever is less.

Williams' salary this season is just under $11 million, while the NTMLE is $8.6 million. Should the Blazers decide to go that route, they would have roughly $5.5 million available to sign a replacement.

The Blazers next game is on Wednesday, when they take on the Sacramento Kings to kick off a three-game road trip.