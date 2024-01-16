Will Guillermo's vampire dreams ever come true?

What We Do in the Shadows' Harvey Guillén hinted at what's to come for the show's sixth and final season, Deadline reported.

Guillén, who plays the vampire wanna-be and familiar Guillermo said, “We start where we left off and sometimes dreams and aspirations don’t turn out the way we want them to.” Spoiler alert to those who haven't watched season five.

“But I think that’s the whole point of rebirth right? It’s like a renaissance. It’s happening again and you take a new direction, new ideas, new approach so I’m really excited for the audience to see a new layer to Guillermo,” he added.

The actor, who was interviewed while on the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards, was asked what his key takeaway is from playing Guillermo.

“It’s never too late to find yourself. It’s never too late to be reborn and to re-invent youself. And there’s no ticking time bomb expiration date to any one of us as to what our dreams and hopes can come true,” Guillén said.

What We Do in the Shadows: The Vampires of Staten Island

The series, based on the Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi movie of the same name released in 2014, premiered in 2014. It follows the story of vampire housemates, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they try to live among humans in the modern world that is Staten Island. Guillén plays Nandor's long-suffering familiar Guillermo.

Nandor, or Nandor the Relentless as he likes to be called, was the bloodthirsty ruler of the fictional kingdom of Al-Quolanudar in Iran and once served the Ottoman Empire. He's 760 years old, the oldest among the group and is the self-proclaimed leader. He often calls house meetings for no other reason than he thinks he should. He's also a big fan of the 1992 US Olympic Dream Team.

Laszlo, or Leslie Cravensworth (but don't call him that – at least to his face), is 320 years old and was a British nobleman. He's married to Nadja who turned him. He identifies as pansexual. He once confessed to being Jack the Ripper.

Nadja of Antipaxos is a 500-year-old Greek Romani vampire. She is consistently exasperated with her housemates and often waxes nostalgic about her time as a human.

Colin Robinson, is a daywalker, but not of the Blade variety. He's an energy vampire who survives by draining both humans and vampires of their energy by frustrating or boring them. The others are always annoyed with him, but are dependent on his income since he's the sole earner in the house.

Guillermo de la Cruz only puts up with Nandor and the rest of the vampires because he wants to be a vampire. He was inspired when he saw the 1994 movie Interview with the Vampire and wanted to be like Armand (played by Antonio Banderas). He has served Nandor for 10 years, but just recently found out that he's a descendant of the infamous vampire slayer, Abraham Van Helsing.

What We Do in the Shadows was recently nominated for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Kayvan Novak) and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Guillén).