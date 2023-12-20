Last chance to visit Tucson, Arizon-ia.

What We Do in the Shadows will return for its sixth and final season on FX, according to Vulture via The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is a spinoff of Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement's 2014 film of the same title. The story follows a group of vampires who live together in New York. The vampires Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Leslie “Laszlo” Cravensworth (Matt Berry), Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) live together Nandor's long-suffering familiar Guillermo de la Cruz (Harvey Guillén).

Berry is currently in talks to join Aquaman's Jason Momoa for the planned live-action adaptation of Minecraft.

While the original movie was set in New Zealand, the series is set in Staten Island New York. In the latest season, Guillermo, who has been hoping to be turned into a vampire (hence his service to Nandor), struggled to tell his master that he had been partially turned. At the same time, Laszlo has been using Guillermo's blood to perform experiments on animals.

What We Do in The Shadows while the Vampiric Council is in session

The show has been critically acclaimed a fan-favorite for the years it has been on. One fan-favorite episode was The Trial, the seventh episode in the first season when the Guide (Kristen Schaal) visited the vampires to let them know that the Vampiric Council had been summoned.

The Vampiric Council was convened to question the Staten Island vampires due to the death of the Baron whom Guillermo had accidentally killed. The Council members were Garrett (Dave Bautista), Viago and Vladislav (Waititi and Clement reprising their roles from the movie), Deacon (Jonathan Burgh), Tilda (Tilda Swinton), Evan the Immortal Princess of the Undead (Evan Rachel Wood), Danny (Danny Trejo), Paul (Paul Reubens) and surprisingly Colin Robinson.

But one of the icing on the bloody cake was the last member to join in via Skype (the first season aired more than a year before the world was introduced to Zoom) — wonky connection and all, was Wesley. As in Wesley Snipes.

What We Do in the Shadows is one of the two long-running FX/FXX series to announce its end date. Animated comedy Archer has wrapped up its 12-season run in a finale event on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The show is executive produced by Clement and Waititi, along with showrunner Paul Simms, as well Sam Johnson and Garrett Basch.