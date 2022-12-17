By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Kyrie Irving came up in the clutch for the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night as his last-second 3-pointer secured a 119-116 win for the Brooklyn Nets over the Toronto Raptors. With the game on the line and just a few seconds remaining in the clutch, Kyrie took it upon himself to take the final shot of the game. And boy did he deliver.

Irving spoke about his game-winning shot shortly after the final buzzer. According to the Nets star, he’s pictured this moment many times in the past:

“A lot of confidence, team trust, and just getting my feet underneath me,” Kyrie said. “… Once you got that ball in your hands (at the) end of the game, that’s what you dream about.”

Here’s a look at Irving’s final three of the evening as he broke the hearts of a capacity Raptors home crowd:

KYRIE IRVING FOR THE WIN 🚨pic.twitter.com/nIqZtP8e4E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

Friday’s matchup was a tough test for the Nets as the Raptors just wouldn’t let up. Kyrie knows that it was an important win for his team as they have now racked up five straight victories:

“Builds character,” he said. “We need every type of team giving us their best shot. It makes us better, it makes the league better. So we’re getting prepared for something bigger, but we just gotta take it one day at a time, one game at a time.”

Kyrie and Co. will want to keep this momentum going when they battle the Detroit Pistons on Sunday to end their three-game road trip. After that, the Nets are slated to take on the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and Friday next week.