San Antonio-based fast food giant, Whataburger, has teamed up with Fortnite to deliver a one-of-a-kind tournament to their fans. The tournament, called “Breakfast in Bedwars”, will feature a newly launched Whataburger-themed Bedwars Map, promising a thrilling competition with a $25,000 prize pool. This article will walk you through this collaboration and the tournament.

Whataburger and Fortnite Collaboration

Fortnite has become a crossover haven, renowned for its collaborations with various brands, celebrities, and franchises. Over the past few years, the game has teamed up with popular franchises such as Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and more. Additionally, Fortnite has also hosted virtual concerts featuring popular artists like Travis Scott and Marshmello. The game has also partnered up with major sports leagues and athletes. We have also seen collaborations with various brands like Nike and Samsung in the past. these collaborations often introduce new skins, in-game items, events, and challenges, that keep the game fresh and exciting for players.

Now, Fortnite has added a new partner to its roster: Whataburger. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the world of gaming and branding. Known for its iconic burgers and breakfast items, Whataburger is now venturing into the virtual realm, bringing its unique flair to the Fortnite universe. The launch of the Whataburger-themed Bedwars Map on Fortnite has generated considerable buzz and anticipation among both gamers and fast-food enthusiasts.

The new map officially went live on Monday, July 8, 2024. Consequently, this launch coincided with the announcement of “Breakfast in Bedwars”, Whataburgers first Fortnite Tournament.

McGarrah Jessee's creative director, Michael Anderson, explained to GamesBeat the rationale behind creating a Fortnite map for Whataburger.

The Whataburger + Fortnite collaboration came together naturally for us. First of all, Whataburger fans are like no other, and it turns out a lot of them are also gamers who love Fortnite. The McGarrah Jessee team knew early in the process that we wanted to give our fans a little extra, by authentically contributing to the gaming community, as opposed to just serving ads within beloved games.

Furthermore, Click Media CEO Grace Watkins highlighted to GamesBeat the versatility of Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) in crafting branded content. Watkins emphasized,

With the introduction of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), brands can now create custom, immersive experiences that are authentic to both their brand and to gamers. Brand integration possibilities go far beyond the current surface level integrations that is possible in most other mediums … . Whataburger’s iconic and vibrant branding pair really well with the light and fun vibes of Fortnite.

Whataburger x Fortnite Map & Tournament

The tournament is called “Breakfast in Bedwars” and will feature the newly launched Whataburger-themed Bedwars map. The Breakfast in Bedwars tournament is a creative blend of Fortnite's building and combat mechanics with Whataburger's beloved branding.

The map is based on the popular game mode in Fortnite called “Bedwars”. In this game mode, players defend their beds and island bases while also launching attacks on their opponents.

Key Features

The map features various Whataburger-themed elements such as:

Custom Beds and Bases – Teams will defend Whataburger-themed beds located on restaurant island bases.

– Teams will defend Whataburger-themed beds located on restaurant island bases. Whataburger NPC – WhataGuy, the iconic Whataburger mascot, will appear as a non-player character (NPC). Those who successfully find WhataGuy will receive a key granting access to his vault. The vault is stocked with weapons and upgrades, providing significant advantages to players who secure them during the competition.

– WhataGuy, the iconic Whataburger mascot, will appear as a non-player character (NPC). Those who successfully find WhataGuy will receive a key granting access to his vault. The vault is stocked with weapons and upgrades, providing significant advantages to players who secure them during the competition. Consumables and Power-ups – Players can restore their health with a Breakfast on a Bun , gain shields with Hot Coffee , boost speed with Spicy Ketchup , and use Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit for high-risk high-reward maneuvers.

– Players can restore their health with a , gain shields with , boost speed with , and use for high-risk high-reward maneuvers. Interactive elements – Players can earn boosts and buffs by interacting with the map such as walking across a floating Whataburger tray or jumping off a Whataburger Breakfast Burger.

The tournament kicks off with a qualifier on July 17, where the top 16 captains will lead their teams in a single elimination bracket. The top 4 teams will advance to the main event on July 22, where they will compete for a share of the $25,000 prize pool.

Prize Pool

The prize pool for the Breakfast in Bedwars Tournament totals $25,000, with the first-place team winning a grand prize of $10,000. Additional rewards and recognition await the other top-performing teams, making this tournament a highly competitive and rewarding event.

How To Participate in Breakfast in Bedwars Tournament

To join the tournament, players need to use the island code 6619-8313-5969 to explore the Whataburger “Bedwars” map. Players aged 13 and up can submit their best gameplay clips on the social platform X (formerly known as Twitter) using the hashtag #BreakfastInBedwars from July 8 to July 15. To be eligible, players must be residing in the United States and meet the age requirement. Players below 18 years old (underage participants) will need parental consent to join. Skill and creativity in submissions are crucial as the Top 16 submissions will be selected to become tournament captains.

For all news and updates about Fortnite, be sure to visit ClutchPoints gaming. Also, don't forget to subscribe to our newsletters to stay in the loop!