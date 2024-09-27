The 2024-25 NBA season is almost here. The Philadelphia 76ers will be one of the primary teams to watch after landing Paul George in free agency and locking their core duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in for the future. The Sixers have a team they have very high hopes for but also have the assets to upgrade their roster during the season.

Let’s go over some key dates for the 76ers as the season approaches.

76ers' media day

The Sixers will hold media day on Monday, September 30 at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey and head coach Nick Nurse will start the press conference together and then players will follow.

Training camp

Right after media day, the 76ers will hold their training camp at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas from Tuesday, October 1 through Saturday, October 5. The team has traveled for training camp in each of the last two years, hosting training camp at Colorado State University in 2023 and at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina in 2022.

Preseason

The Sixers have, appropriately, six preseason games before the real ones begin, though just two will be at home. The schedule is as follows with Eastern Times listed:

Monday 10/7 at 7:00 P.M. vs. BNZ Breakers at Wells Fargo Center

Friday 10/11 at 7:00 P.M. vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Saturday 10/12 at 8:00 P.M. vs. Boston Celtics at TD Garden

Monday 10/14 at 7:30 P.M. vs. Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

Wednesday 10/16 at 7:00 P.M. vs. Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center

Friday 10/18 at 7:00 P.M. vs. Orlando Magic at Kia Center

The Breakers are a team from Australia's NBL. They signed former NBA center Tacko Fall specifically to have more size as they take a mini tour of the NBA and play the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder along with the Sixers.

When Philly faces Minnesota in the arena of the Wolves' G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, Nurse will coach in his home state on the court of a G League team he used to coach. He spent four years as the head coach of what was then called the Iowa Energy of the D-League, leading the team to the league championship and winning the Coach of the Year award in the 2010-11 season. Following his stint there, he was hired as the head coach of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he first connected with Morey and won another D-League title.

When does the 76ers' 2024-25 regular season begin?

The 76ers' first regular-season game is also their home opener. They will face the Milwaukee Bucks, who are led by their previous head coach, Doc Rivers, on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30 P.M. EST. The two Eastern Conference foes faced each other in their season opener last season in Milwaukee, with the Bucks winning 118-117.