The Mountain West will remain an NCAA Division I conference after all. With the news of several key teams leaving in favor of the rebranded Pac-12 threatening its existence, the conference sought new replacement schools with one being Hawaii, which already is a part of its football division.

Beginning in 2026, all Hawaii sports will be a part of the Mountain West, making them a full member of the conference, per the Action Network and Hawaii News Now. Since 2012, Hawaii has been a part of the Big West in every major sport except for football with the conference not participating on the gridiron. Hawaii's football team joined the Mountain West that same year after years of being a full member of the Western Athletic Conference, or WAC.

With Hawaii's inclusion, the Mountain West will now have eight full members in 2026, allowing them to remain in the NCAA Division I. The conference will also add UTEP at the same time as Hawaii to make up for the losses of Boise State, Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State, who all leave for the Pac-12.

Major change in Hawaii sports

Once they officially make the transition into the Mountain West, Hawaii will be in unfamiliar territory. For every sport except football, it will mark their first time competing in the Mountain West.

Even the football program will experience an adjustment period to the new conference following the major changes. Once the changes are official, it will mark Hawaii's first time in decades not competing in the same conference as Boise State, Utah State and Fresno State as all four schools were integrated into the Mountain West at the same time from the WAC.

Whichever sport can win its first conference championship will mark the first time Hawaii will claim a Mountain West championship with the football team yet to accomplish the feat since its inclusion in 2012.