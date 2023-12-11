Despite the loss to Long Beach State, Bronny James was still thankful to Andy Enfield, Isaiah Collier, & the USC squad for his recovery.

Bronny James finally got to play for Andy Enfield and the USC basketball program. It became an emotional moment when he checked in against Long Beach State not just because of a new journey's start but due to how tough the road to recovery was. He can now help out Isaiah Collier in their pursuit to punch a ticket to March Madness. But before they start rolling, he had a lot of people to thank, via David McMenamin of ESPN.

“Mayo Clinic, everything they helped me with. My parents and siblings, for supporting me through this hard time in my life. I just want to give appreciation to the people who have helped me,” was what Bronny James said after the USC basketball squad narrowly lost to Long Beach State.

Coach Andy Enfield, Isaiah Collier, and the rest of the squad were also given thanks, “Also, my coach, my teammates, and my other coaches. They have been with me since the start. I'm thankful for them.”

His first game for the USC basketball program was not as explosive as most people expected. But, he did deliver for the Trojans to the best of his capabilities. James notched four points, two assists, and three rebounds. His defensive plays were highlighted by a LeBron James-esque chasedown block and two steals.

Doing all of this just a little under five months after his cardiac arrest is astounding to see. Obviously, the USC basketball squad still has to err on the side of caution but it looks like they have a new all-around star in their hands.