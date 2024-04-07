This Monday is the total solar eclipse. You can check out coverage on various networks if you're not in an area where there is great viewing of natural phenomena. Also, it'll be streaming online.
Luckily, there are plenty of options to check out this awesome event. Deadline reported on various entertainment outlets that will run special reports when the moon passes between our Earth and the sun.
Networks featuring special eclipse coverage
NewsNation
Co-anchor Biain Entin, a senior national correspondent, will report from Chicago from 1 to 4:30 p.m. ET. It will include coverage from around the nation from various network reporters. Also, NewsNation anchors Nichole Berlie and Connell McShane will join Entin for the moon-tastic event.
CNN
Join Brianna Keilar and CNN News Central anchor Boris Sanchez for special coverage from 1 to 4 p.m. ET. Richard Quest and Rahel Solomon will join them. Along with watching the network on cable or streaming platforms, there'll be a live stream on CNN.com/Eclipse. They're planning on having cameras and drones across the path of the eclipse, including reports from Mexico and the U.S. CNN's meteorologists Chad Myers, Allison Chinchar, and Elisa will also contribute, along with Derek Van Dam from Vermont. Plus, they're featuring a ‘Path of Totality' flight onboard a Delta airplane.
ABC News
Enjoy Eclipse Across America on ABC, ABC News Live, and the National Geographic Channel. It will air at 2 p.m. ET and feature David Muir and Linsey Davis as anchors reporting from Burlington, VT. During the broadcast, professionals will demonstrate how to watch the eclipse properly and offer scientific facts and the history of the event. Ten cities will be featured, with reporting from each one.
CBS News
Total Eclipse of the Heartland is a special broadcast where Norah O'Donnell and Tony Dokoupil will cover the event from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It begins at 2 ET on CBS and streaming networks. Some special guests include Bill Nye, astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz, and iconic actor William Shatner. They'll have reporting from Texas, Arkansas, Indiana, and Ohio.
NBC News
Total Eclipse 2024, hosted by Lester Holt, is a two-hour special that begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and is available for streaming on NBC News Now. It includes Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, and Jenna Bush Hagar. Reports will be from the Museum of Natural History in NYC, and Al Roker has special coverage from Dallas, Texas. There will also be interviews with experts like Neil deGrassse Tyson and others.
Streaming services to watch the eclipse from
Forbes mentions several places to livestream the eclipse if you don't want to watch it from a television network.
Timeanddate will feature live views of the entire event from observatories. Plus, live feeds and images from astronomers will be featured with commentary. Also, NASA TV will be live streaming. They plan on broadcasting from Texas, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio. Check out their YouTube channel for quick access to viewing. Finally, we'll mention the U.S. National Science Foundation. You'll learn from solar physicists and be able to watch the entire event on their YouTube channel.
Regardless of how you watch it, whether live, on network channels, or streaming — this is a rare experience you won't want to miss!