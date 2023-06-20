Hunter Biden has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors over his two tax misdemeanor charges and has struck a deal over his felony gun charge. Now, the White House has left their first official comment on the issue. Father and mother of Biden, President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden, left a heartwarming comment for his son.

“The President and First Lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment,” wrote the White House.

The US Attorney for Delaware David Weiss said in a statement, per NBC News: “Hunter Biden received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018. Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year.”

As for the gun charge, the statement said, “from on or about October 12, 2018 through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.” Weiss's office also said that its investigation of Biden is ongoing.

The plea deal was reached earlier today: “The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both counts of the tax Information,” the prosecutors wrote. The second criminal information is about the gun charge. “The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information.”

Overall, prosecutors recommend two years of probation and diversion conditions. Should President Joe Biden's son meet the conditions of the diversion program, the gun charge would be expunged from his record.