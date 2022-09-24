White Sox get clarity on Tony La Russa situation

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been away from the team since August 30 with reported heart issues. That day, it was announced that La Russa would not manage to undergo testing- and he was then ruled out indefinitely after that. Nearly a month from the time he first missed White Sox game action, the club received some clarity on the La Russa situation. The White Sox revealed the update via their Twitter account.

In a statement, the White Sox said the following, “After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season.”

La Russa, 77, won’t return to the dugout for the White Sox in 2022. Miguel Cairo will continue to be the interim manager. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported a couple weeks ago that the veteran skipper was nearing a return.

There was even some optimism regarding his potential return when doctors cleared him to attend Dave Stewart’s jersey retirement.

However, doctors have determined that it’s best for La Russa’s health that he stay away from the dugout. Unfortunately for La Russa, there could be two factors weighing heavily on his managing future: his health and recent track record as manager of the club.

The White Sox, with a roster arguably as talented as any in the American League, underachieved to the tune of a 76-75 record at the time of print.

It remains to be seen what the baseball future holds for La Russa. Here’s hoping the longtime manager returns to good health in the meantime.